BARTLETT, Christine Frances (nee Pirihi). Passed away in Hastings on April 17, 2020. Dearly loved and respected mother of Thomas and Kalin. Beloved sister of Riki (deceased) Huia, Wendy, Teresa, John, Ana and Maria. She is now having a laugh with her brother Riki and a cup of tea with her mother Margaret and her memory will be continued by her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her intelligence, character and strength will be something that lives on forever. "And through it all, she offers me protection, a lot of love and affection, whether I'm right or wrong" we are now loving an Angel instead!"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 21, 2020