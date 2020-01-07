|
STACK, Christine Joan (nee Croskery). It's with great sadness we announce the death of Chris on January 5, 2020 aged 68 years. Our beloved wife and mum died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving husband Mark and her treasured children Andrea, Louise, Cameron and Izzy. Loved mother-in-law of Anthony, Richard, Paula and Rebecca. Dearly loved nannie of Ruby-Jae, Lucas, Milla, Zoë, Aston, Jarron, and Brooklyn. Dearly loved sister of Sandra and Ian, loved by her cousins and her many nieces and nephews. Please wear something red as this was her favourite colour. A service to celebrate Chris' life will be held at St Columbas' Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Street, Taradale on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 12.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the entrance to the church. Tributes to Chris can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the "Stack Family" C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 7, 2020