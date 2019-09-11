|
SPAIN, Christine Maire (nee Prebble). After a long and courageous journey Christine passed away on Friday September 6, 2019 in Townsville, Queensland, Australia. Cherished wife of Alister for 53 years and adored mother and mother-in- law of Kirsten and Les, and Vernon. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Anne, Dale and Jenny, and Ray and Marjorie. Daughter of Fred and Maire (deceased). Christine was a wonderfully talented and creative artist whose works always amazed us all. She is now at peace. Messages to 5A Laurent Place, Napier 4112.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 11, 2019