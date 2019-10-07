Home

Christine Ruth LUMSDEN

Christine Ruth LUMSDEN Notice
LUMSDEN, Christine Ruth. Peacefully on October 3, 2019 at Cranford Hospice, Hastings, aged 66 years. Loved daughter of the late Barney and June Lumsden. Deeply loved mother of Oliver, Aarin and Francheska. Cherished sister and sister in law of Joe and Colinda, Roz, Jacquie, Rachel (deceased) and John (deceased). Loved and adored Nana "Nissie" of Lincoln. A special thanks to the team at Cranford Hospice for their care and support. A celebration of Christine's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cranford Hospice and can be left at the service. Messages to the Lumsden Family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 7, 2019
