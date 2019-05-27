Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine LOWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Shirley. (Chrissy) LOWE

Notice Condolences

Christine Shirley. (Chrissy) LOWE Notice
LOWE, Christine Shirley. (Chrissy) 1956 ~ 2019 Passed away peacefully in Havelock North on May 25, 2019. Much loved daughter of the late Pearl and Dave Lowe of Feilding. Loved sister of Robyn Crocker, David Lowe, Sharyn Donavan and Donna Lowe. In lieu of flowers, donations to I.H.C. NZ would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A farewell service for Chrissy will be held in Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, May 29 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lowe Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.