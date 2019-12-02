Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Cheval Room, Hawke's Bay Racecourse
300 Prospect Road
Hastings
Christopher Arthur (aka Chris, Ugly, Grugly) KING

Christopher Arthur (aka Chris, Ugly, Grugly) KING Notice
KING, Christopher Arthur (aka Chris, Ugly, Grugly). It is with genuine sadness we announce the passing of a wonderful man on Friday, November 29, 2019, aged 71. A treasured husband of Raez; adored father and father-in-law of Shelley and Tony, Jonathan and Ali, Sheridan and Nadia, Andy and Katie. Awesome Grugly to Theo, Jake, India, Chloe, Sammie, Jesse and Leila. As per Chris' wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held in the Cheval Room, Hawke's Bay Racecourse, 300 Prospect Road, Hastings on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2pm. All messages to the King Family, c/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 2, 2019
