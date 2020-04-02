|
REID, Claire Ann (nee Oswell). Loved wife of the late Wallace (Wal). Loved mother and mother-in- law of Jean, John and Toni, Bruce and Diane, and Kaylynne. Treasured Nana of Christina, Jennifer, Ashley and Gareth and step grandmother to Hayley, David and Ben. It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of Mum on Monday, March 30, 2020 after a stroke and ongoing illness. Due to the current lockdown situation, there will be no funeral service. We will hold a Memorial service for Mum at a later time. Following Mum's wishes, she has been cremated and will be interred with Dad at the Taradale Cemetery in a private family ceremony. We would like to thank all the staff at Hastings Hospital and Atawhai Rest Home in Taradale for all the care, love and support they have shown Mum during this time. In lieu of flowers, Mum asked that donations be made to Cranford Hospice which can be done online at www.cranfordhospice. org.nz Messages to the Reid Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 2, 2020