Claire Louise Margaret ELVEY

Claire Louise Margaret ELVEY Notice
ELVEY, Claire Louise Margaret. Born Ontario, Canada, October 21, 1923. Died October 7, 2019, suddenly at home in Hastings, aged 95. Loved wife of Bill Greaves. Loved for 56 years by her late husband Harry Elvey. Loved and cherished Mum of Margaret and Wayne Morris (Paraparaumu); Bob (deceased) and Barb (Katikati); Keith (Hastings); Claire Miller and Nigel Taylor (Hastings); Anne Donovan (Hastings); and Andy (Wellington). Treasured by her 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great- grandchildren. Also treasured by her extended family in Canada, and Louise Elvey (Waipawa). At Mum's request a private cremation has already taken place. Messages may be sent to The Elvey Family, c/- PO Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings, to [email protected] and to Bill [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2019
