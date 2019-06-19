Home

Claire. (nee Meyer MACDONALD

Claire. (nee Meyer MACDONALD Notice
MACDONALD, Claire. (nee Meyer) Claire died at the family mountain home in la Batie, Grenoble, France on June 2 2019, aged 68 years young. Loved wife and friend to Spencer for 9 wonderful years. Loved 'Claire' to Gordon, Canada, Gaelen and 'Nonnie' to wee Abel, in Wellington. The funeral took place on June 7 in Grenoble, Claire being interred with her Mother. Huge thanks for the messages of support from New Zealand and around the world. They have been most comforting. Au Revoir Claire. Messages to 4B Mt Herbert Road, Waipukurau 4200.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 19, 2019
