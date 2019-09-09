Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clare SAMBROOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare Astrid SAMBROOK

Add a Memory
Clare Astrid SAMBROOK Notice
SAMBROOK, Clare Astrid. Suddenly on Thursday September 5, 2019 at her home in Havelock North, aged 60 years. Loved wife of Mac. Deeply loved mother to Hayden, Brendan, Catherine and their partners. Former partner of Ian, the father of her children. Cherished by her brother Chris. Grandma to her grandson Laith. A special thanks to the NZ Defence Force, and the wider community for all their ongoing care and support. A celebration of Clare's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Sambrook family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North or via facebook.com/ terrylongleyandson
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clare's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.