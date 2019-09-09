|
SAMBROOK, Clare Astrid. Suddenly on Thursday September 5, 2019 at her home in Havelock North, aged 60 years. Loved wife of Mac. Deeply loved mother to Hayden, Brendan, Catherine and their partners. Former partner of Ian, the father of her children. Cherished by her brother Chris. Grandma to her grandson Laith. A special thanks to the NZ Defence Force, and the wider community for all their ongoing care and support. A celebration of Clare's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Sambrook family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North or via facebook.com/ terrylongleyandson
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 9, 2019