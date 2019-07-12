|
|
KOZYNIAK, Clare. Passed peacefully at Atawhai Rest Home and Village, Taradale, on July 10, 2019, with family present. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Jerzy. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Anna and Nigel, Jadwiga and Neill, Michael, Stephanie and Kevin, Anthony and Jill, and Kathleen. Treasured Grandmother of Matthew, Stefan and Kathryn; Maggie, Jean, Josie, Esther and Edie; Joshua, Aidan, and Jakub. A special thank you to all the staff at Gracelands Retirement Village also to Atawhai for the wonderful care and compassion given to Clare. Requiescant in Pace. A Requiem Mass for Clare will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Wycliffe Street, Napier on Monday, July 15 at 11am followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery, Tributes may be left at our website www.dunstalls.co.nz Or posted to the Kozyniak Family, c/ - PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 12, 2019