|
|
HAMLIN, Clarice Joan. Passed away peacefully at Glengarry Lifecare, Wairoa on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Cherished wife of Tom (deceased). Loved mother of Dorothy (deceased) and Sam (deceased), Hugh and Corrine, Roy, Helen, and James. Loved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In accordance with Joan's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 7, 2019