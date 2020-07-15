Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Resources
More Obituaries for Clive PEARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive Albert PEARSON

Add a Memory
Clive Albert PEARSON Notice
PEARSON, Clive Albert. Peacefully at Hawke's Bay Hospital surrounded by family on July 12, 2020. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved and sorely missed husband of Ailsa. Much loved father of Carla, Andrea, and Jo. Treasured Grandad to Scott, Charlee, Flynn, and Tully and great- grandfather to Cairo. A service to celebrate Clive's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Friday July 17 at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to:- The Pearson Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clive's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -