|
|
PEARSON, Clive Albert. Peacefully at Hawke's Bay Hospital surrounded by family on July 12, 2020. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved and sorely missed husband of Ailsa. Much loved father of Carla, Andrea, and Jo. Treasured Grandad to Scott, Charlee, Flynn, and Tully and great- grandfather to Cairo. A service to celebrate Clive's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Friday July 17 at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to:- The Pearson Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2020