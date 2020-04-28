|
DEVER, Colin Brian. Of Waipukurau. Peacefully at Hastings Hospital on April 23 2020, aged 90 years. Adored husband of Aline for 65 years. Much loved Dad of Karen, Michelle and Kevin White, Rob and Andy Hunter, Tania and Christian. Loved Poppa of Rick and Jess, Bobbi and George, the late Gema, Jaime, Sophie and Matt. Special Poppa of Mya, Jack and Angus, Franca, Coco and Willow, Hudson, Spencer and Bella. Thanks to the St Johns Ambulance, Waipukurau and the amazing staff at Hastings Hospital. Due to the current circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to:- The Dever Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 28, 2020