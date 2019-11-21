Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 a.m.
Dannevirke Bowling Club
19 Waterloo Street
Dannevirke
COE, Colin. Of Dannevirke, formerly Rangiora (North Canterbury). On Tuesday November 19, 2019 at Eileen Mary Aged Care. Dearly loved father and father-in- law of Alan and Donna and Karen. Special Grandad of Karl and wife Jo. Loved by all his brothers, sisters and extended family. A celebration of Colin's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Dannevirke Bowling Club, 19 Waterloo Street, Dannevirke at 11.30am. All messages to the "Coe Family" c/- PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 21, 2019
