COE, Colin. Of Dannevirke, formerly Rangiora (North Canterbury). On Tuesday November 19, 2019 at Eileen Mary Aged Care. Dearly loved father and father-in- law of Alan and Donna and Karen. Special Grandad of Karl and wife Jo. Loved by all his brothers, sisters and extended family. A celebration of Colin's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Dannevirke Bowling Club, 19 Waterloo Street, Dannevirke at 11.30am. All messages to the "Coe Family" c/- PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 21, 2019