BILLINGTON, Colin David. On May 7, 2019 at Hastings, aged 71 years. Dearly loved soulmate of Jan. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Jody and Stephane (Wellington), and Phil and Wendy (Takapau). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Joan and the late Les, Allen and Betty, Gary and Karen, and Colin (Auckland). Adored Poppy of his grandchildren, Tristan, Mathilde, Felicity and Amanda. A special thanks to the staff at the Hastings Hospital for their care and support. A service for Colin will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Society and can be left at the service. Messages to the Billington family, C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 9, 2019