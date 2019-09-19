|
|
CARTER, Colin Edward. Passed away at Taradale Masonic Resthome on September 17, 2019, aged 79 years. Loving husband of Maisie. Loved father of David and Darralyn, Donald and Janice, Tony and Bronwyn, Terry and Lee, and Melissa and Mathew. Loved grandpop of eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. We will celebrate Colin's life at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Tait Drive, Greenmeadows, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30am. Followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. All messages to the Carter Family can be posted C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 19, 2019