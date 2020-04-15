Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin MacKAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin George MacKAY

Add a Memory
Colin George MacKAY Notice
MacKAY, Colin George. Died peacefully on his 76th birthday, Friday April 10, 2020, at home with family. Dearly loved husband of Sandra. Adored father of Kelli, Grant, and Courtney, and a respected father-in- law. Treasured Poppa of his grandchildren. Messages may be sent to 88 Dillons Point Road, Blenheim 7201. Due to the current circumstances a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Respectfully cared for by GEOFFREY T SOWMAN BLENHEIM FDANZ Tel 03 578 4719 www.sowmans.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -