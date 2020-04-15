|
MacKAY, Colin George. Died peacefully on his 76th birthday, Friday April 10, 2020, at home with family. Dearly loved husband of Sandra. Adored father of Kelli, Grant, and Courtney, and a respected father-in- law. Treasured Poppa of his grandchildren. Messages may be sent to 88 Dillons Point Road, Blenheim 7201. Due to the current circumstances a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Respectfully cared for by GEOFFREY T SOWMAN BLENHEIM FDANZ Tel 03 578 4719 www.sowmans.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 15, 2020