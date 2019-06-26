Resources More Obituaries for Colin. HAPE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Colin. HAPE

Notice HAPE, Colin. 16 November 1935 - 16 June 2019 83 years young. After 8 years of choosing to live with Dialysis and all that's involved, Colin's family would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude and love to all of you who have supported Colin and Coline in His quest to live His life in His home with His whānau. Dr Naomi Barley, Hauora Heretaunga. Dr Drew, Dr Colin, Dr Andy, Dr Hassan and all Renal Doctors - Renal Services. Dr Lo and Nursing staff - Surgical ward. Kasha, Nursing and Care Associate staff - Renal Dialysis Unit. Teracia and Heidi - Renal Support. Staff of AAU and E.D. Our District Nurses team for 3.5 yrs of daily visits. Staff of The Pharmacy, Hastings. Hastings Taxi Staff and the Whānau and fellow patients of the Dialysis Unit. Take care of each other, until we meet again. Live Life Everyday - it is a Gift. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices