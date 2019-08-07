|
CUNNINGHAM, Colin Henry. On Sunday, August 4, 2019 peacefully at home in Dannevirke with his family. Aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Denise. Much loved father and father-in-law of Teena and Glen Lovelock, Trevor and, Dion and Rebecca. Loved Poppa of Piper, Anna and Heidi. Loved son-in- law of Norma and the late John Hart, and brother-in-law to John. Brother of Gloria and Owen, Syd and, Fred and Ails. Colin will be at home in his shed on Saturday, August 10 where you may visit and pay your respects between 10am and 1pm before he will travel accompanied by family to the crematorium.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 7, 2019