Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Kowhai Chapel
51 Denmark Street
Dannevirke
HUSBAND, Colin James, (Snow). On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 peacefully at Eileen Mary Care Home, Dannevirke.Aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late Patsy; Loved father of Paul and Linda (Palmerston North), Gail and Ross Simmons (Dannevirke), Phillip Husband and Lynda Roewen (Whanganui); Loved grandfather and great grandfather to all his grandchildren. Messages c/- 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke 4930. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A service for Snow will be held at the "Kowhai Chapel" 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Tuesday February 11, at 11.30 am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 8, 2020
