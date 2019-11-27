|
POTTER, Colin Lewis. Peacefully at Woburn Home, Waipukurau on November 26, 2019 aged 83. Cherished husband and high school sweet heart of Jeannie for 63 years. Loving and respected father of seven sons, Barry, Alan (deceased), Owen, Neil, Mark, Laurence, Nigel and their partners. Adoring Grandpa to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff of Woburn for their care and understanding. A service for Colin will be held at 'Stonehaven', 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Friday November 29, 2019 at 2pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at www.parkinsons.org.nz. Messages can be sent to PO Box 12093, Napier. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 27, 2019