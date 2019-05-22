Home

Colin Maurice Hilton ATKINSON

Colin Maurice Hilton ATKINSON Notice
ATKINSON, Colin Maurice Hilton. Slipped away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau on May 21, 2019, aged 67. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Deidre. Loved father, father-in-law and step-father to Allan and Liz, Kiri and Daryl, Richard, Alix, Hilton, Sarah, Kate and Andy, Sarah, Lucy and Mouse. Much loved big brother and brother-in-law to Pik and Jenny, and the late Marie, Kaye and Gary, Jamie and Jane. Loved by his many mokopuna. A service for Colin will be held at Stonehaven, 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11am, followed by private cremation. Any messages to the Atkinson family may be left at the service or posted c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 22, 2019
