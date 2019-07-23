Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin BIXLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Ralph. BIXLEY

Add a Memory
Colin Ralph. BIXLEY Notice
BIXLEY, Colin Ralph. 1937 - 2019 It is with deep regret we announce 'Bix' passed away peacefully at the Hawke's Bay Hospital surrounded by friends, family and laughter. Much loved and adored husband and best mate of Jude. Very special loving Dad to Annie, Wendy and Nick, Richard and Kim, Julie-Ann; and a loved Poppy who will be missed by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Join us at Clubs Hastings (RSA), 308 Victoria Street Hastings, on Thursday, July 25, at 12:00pm to celebrate his life. Tributes may be posted online at www.tlas.co.nz, or messages mailed to the Bixley family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.