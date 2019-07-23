|
BIXLEY, Colin Ralph. 1937 - 2019 It is with deep regret we announce 'Bix' passed away peacefully at the Hawke's Bay Hospital surrounded by friends, family and laughter. Much loved and adored husband and best mate of Jude. Very special loving Dad to Annie, Wendy and Nick, Richard and Kim, Julie-Ann; and a loved Poppy who will be missed by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Join us at Clubs Hastings (RSA), 308 Victoria Street Hastings, on Thursday, July 25, at 12:00pm to celebrate his life. Tributes may be posted online at www.tlas.co.nz, or messages mailed to the Bixley family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 23, 2019