|
|
WILKINS, Colin Trevor. Peacefully at home on July 13 2019, surrounded by family aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Much loved father and father-in- law of Christopher, Sonya and Richard, Geoffrey. Loved granddad of Harry. Loved son of Maurice and Gladys Wilkins (Hastings), and respected brother of 12. Loved brother in law of Dianne Ellis. A service for Colin will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, July 17 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Wilkins family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242. SEDDON PARK FUNERAL HOME NZIFH
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2019