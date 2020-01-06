Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin WHYTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Walter (Walt) WHYTE

Add a Memory
Colin Walter (Walt) WHYTE Notice
WHYTE, Colin Walter (Walt). Peacefully in Wairoa surrounded by family on January 4, 2020, aged 84. Most devoted husband of Jude (deceased). Cherished Dad and father-in-law of Leslie and Alan (deceased) Johansen, Tiny and Amanda, Charlie, Jackie and Roy Noble, and Julie. Much loved Walt of Emma and Simon, Craig, and Sarah; Abby and Ross, Sam (deceased), Jake and Melissa, Oscar and Nicole, and Darcy and Sophie; Beth and Ross; Tim and Michelle, Amie and Josh, and Anna. Great grandfather of Eliza, George, and James; Lotty, Trixie, and Spencer; Sadi; and Matilda. Walt will be with Family at Charlie's, 60 Lahore Street, until Wednesday. A celebration of Walt's life will be held at St Peter's Church, Queen Street, Wairoa on Wednesday, January 8 at 1.30pm, to be followed by interment with Jude at the Wairoa Cemetery. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -