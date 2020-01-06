|
WHYTE, Colin Walter (Walt). Peacefully in Wairoa surrounded by family on January 4, 2020, aged 84. Most devoted husband of Jude (deceased). Cherished Dad and father-in-law of Leslie and Alan (deceased) Johansen, Tiny and Amanda, Charlie, Jackie and Roy Noble, and Julie. Much loved Walt of Emma and Simon, Craig, and Sarah; Abby and Ross, Sam (deceased), Jake and Melissa, Oscar and Nicole, and Darcy and Sophie; Beth and Ross; Tim and Michelle, Amie and Josh, and Anna. Great grandfather of Eliza, George, and James; Lotty, Trixie, and Spencer; Sadi; and Matilda. Walt will be with Family at Charlie's, 60 Lahore Street, until Wednesday. A celebration of Walt's life will be held at St Peter's Church, Queen Street, Wairoa on Wednesday, January 8 at 1.30pm, to be followed by interment with Jude at the Wairoa Cemetery. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 6, 2020