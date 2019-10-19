|
|
BURNSIDE, Colleen Elizabeth (nee Goldfinch). Peacefully at Princess Alexandra on October 15, 2019. Treasured mother of Elizabeth, Robert, Gordon, Rosemary, Patrick, Julie (RIP), Stephen, and Louise, and Nannie to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Colleen will be held in St Patrick's Church, cnr Munroe and Station Streets, Napier on Monday, October 21 at 11.00am. Messages to the Burnside Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2019