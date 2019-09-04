|
LEWIS, Colleen Jennifer. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Radius Hampton Court, with family by her side. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert. Treasured Mum to Sharon. Special Nana to Calum, Aidan, and Charli. Lisa, Maree and their families also held a special place in Colleen's heart, and her in theirs. Many thanks to the staff at Hampton Court for their wonderful care of Colleen. A service for Colleen will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in Colleen's memory to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A tribute to Colleen or messages to her family may be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o Po Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 4, 2019