Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Colleen Margaret. (Jade Bralen) CROSS

Colleen Margaret. (Jade Bralen) CROSS Notice
CROSS, Colleen Margaret. (Jade Bralen) Peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday August 3, 2019 in the loving care of the team at Voguehaven, aged 83 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Tania, Cheryl and Wayne. Devoted Nana Col to Emma and Tom. Beloved youngest daughter to the late Tom and Florence. Treasured sister of the late Ida, Maureen, Bob and their families. A service for Colleen will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Cross family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 5, 2019
