More Obituaries for Colleen CROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Margaret (Jade) CROSS

Colleen Margaret (Jade) CROSS Notice
CROSS, Colleen Margaret (Jade). As a family we wish to convey our hearfelt thanks to all our extended family and friends for all your love, support, cards, flowers, messages and baking. To the team at Voguehaven Rest Home, who knew her as their Jade. No words can ever express how grateful we are to you all. You gave our Mum and Nana a loving home for many years and truly were family to her. Thanks also to Dr Nicky and the Cranford nurses who took such compassionate care of her. A very sincere thank you to Terry Longley Jnr for your guidance and support and to Frostie for your lovely service, we cannot thank you both enough for being there for us. Cheryl, Wayne and Emma Larwood and Tony, Tania and Tom Cross xo
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 31, 2019
