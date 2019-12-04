Home

More Obituaries for Colleen GREVILLE
Colleen Mary. GREVILLE


1949 - 2019
Colleen Mary. GREVILLE Notice
GREVILLE, Colleen Mary. 12.09.1949 - 11.11.2019 After a courageous battle peacefully at home surrounded by family. Beloved mother and mother-in- law of Rochelle and Andrew, Blair and Lesleigh, Kimberley and Jason, Brittnee, Raymond. Adored Nana to Alorah, Emerson, Rhiana, Ella and Archer. Loved daughter of Trevor and Ella (nee Pierce) (deceased) and Bev. Treasured Sister and Aunty. In respect of Colleen's wishes a private family service was held. Messages of condolences can be sent to PO Box 8929, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 4, 2019
