STEEL, Colvin Geoffrey. Peacefully on November 20, 2020 at Cranford Hospice, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Dearly loved partner of Teresa. Devoted father of Tasha, and Aimee. Cherished by many other special people in his life. A celebration of Colvin's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday 24, 2020 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the 'Steel Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 21, 2020