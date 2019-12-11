Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Tawhiti A Maru Marae
111 Ruataniwha Road
Wairoa
Constance Maria (Connie) McINTOSH

Constance Maria (Connie) McINTOSH Notice
McINTOSH, Constance Maria (Connie). Passed peacefully at Hastings Hospital on December 9, 2019 with family at her side. Aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother of John, Adam, Michael (deceased), Steven, Anthony, Joseph, Harley, and Sheryl. Loved Nana of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Connie will lie at her home 1/235 Westminster Avenue, Tamatea until midday Thursday and then travel to Tawhiti A Maru Marae, 111 Ruataniwha Road, Wairoa, for her service there on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10am followed by interment at Takitimu Marae.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 11, 2019
