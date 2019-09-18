|
JESSEP, Constance Mary (nee Davis). On September 16, 2019 peacefully with family present, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Percy. Much loved mother of Diana and Bruce Ellingham, Mark and Jane, Ruth, and the late Miriam, Donald, Stephen, Hugh, and Megan. Much loved Gran to her nine grandchildren and four great grandsons. "Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never the same." We will celebrate Constance's life of service and giving at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, Tennyson Street, Napier on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12 noon followed by interment at Eskdale Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 18, 2019