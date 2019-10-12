|
JESSEP, Constance Mary. 04.01.1929 - 16.09.2019 Diana, Bruce, Mark, Jane and Ruth would like to thank all who honored Mum by attending her service and for your support to us all. For all the cards, flowers, texts, food and messages, thank you. We know Mum would have been indignantly overwhelmed with the lovely tributes and acknowledgement for as she said 'it's just what you do'. Special thanks to those known and unknown to us who have shown Mum kindness and support in many ways over the past few years enabling her to stay living and walking by the sea. May her life of service continue to be an inspiration to us all. She would like that.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 12, 2019