RIETER, Constant Hubertus (Con). DE TYRANNY VERDRYVEN 1014 Con passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 aged 93, at the HB Memorial Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Alison for 67 years. Father of Victor, Leon and Karl. Father-in- law to Kim, Michelle and Debbie. Opa to Rebecca (deceased), Simon, Conrad and Lee, Danielle, Sophia, Rosina, Kurt and Klaus. Overgrootvader of Astin and Poppy and much loved PPA to Janna, Freija and Kobus. His Dutch heritage runs strongly through his treasures. As Con wished, he has been cremated and will be laid to rest with his late wife. Memorial service and interment dates to be advised. The family would like to express our thanks to friends who have helped over the past few months and for the wonderful and caring help Con received from the staff in ward B2 at the Hospital, and especially at Bardowie Rest Home. A fighter to the end.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 1, 2020