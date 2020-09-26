|
JENKS, Coralie Jean (Jean). (Formerly Sunnex nee Kirker). Passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 at Hampton Court Rest Home, Napier surrounded by her family. In her 89th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ken. Cherished and loved so much by her children and partners; Gaylene and Bob, Garry and Cate, Karen and Gavin, Kevin, Sharlene and Ian, and her step children and their partners, Andrew and Lesley, and Greg and Wendy and families. Loved sister of Jim Kirker (Auckland). Much loved Nana and Great Nana to all her grandchildren, their partners, and 9 great grandchildren. Sadly missed, forever in our hearts, we will always love you Mum. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Hampton Court Rest Home for the loving care given to Mum and our family over the past 6 years. A memorial service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at The Founders Chapel Of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2pm. Messages to the 'Jenks Family', C/o Taupo Funeral Services, PO Box 940, Taupo 3351.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 26, 2020