WETERINGS, Cornelia (Corry) Martina. Peacefully at the age of 92 on April 26, 2020 in Taupo. Dearly loved wife of the late Walter (Bob, deceased. 2006). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Rachel (Perth), Ren? and Frances (Taupo), Ric and Debbie (Brisbane). Much loved Oma of Lucy, Ellie, Jack and Clare. Sincere thanks to all the staff at St Johns Wood for their wonderful care, respect and dignity shown to our mum in her final days. Due to current travel restrictions, a private cremation was held on April 27. Messages to the Weterings Family, PO Box 169, Taupo 3351.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2020