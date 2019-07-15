Home

Cornelia (Corrie) VAN VOORTHUYSEN

Cornelia (Corrie) VAN VOORTHUYSEN Notice
VAN VOORTHUYSEN, Cornelia (Corrie). Passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 at the ripe old age of 93 with family by her side. Very much loved Oma, mother, mother-in-law, great- grandmother, lover of animals and gardener extraordinaire. A service for Corrie will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, July 16 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to RSPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the van Voorthuysen Family, C/o PO Box 566, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2019
