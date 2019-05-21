Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for COURCY de
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COURCY LYS Howard de

Notice Condolences

COURCY LYS Howard de Notice
de COURCY LYS, Howard. Sadly left us on May 19, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Loved husband of Anne Jamieson. Adored father of Genevieve and Kaitlin, father-in- law of Greg, step-dad of Tania, and beloved grandfather of Theodore. Loved brother of Elmire and Bill, and uncle to his nieces. You are invited to a celebration of his life, to be held in the Aubyn Live Theatre, 815 St Aubyn Street, Hastings on Wednesday, May 22 at 2.00pm. Messages to PO Box 848, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.