de COURCY LYS, Howard. Sadly left us on May 19, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Loved husband of Anne Jamieson. Adored father of Genevieve and Kaitlin, father-in- law of Greg, step-dad of Tania, and beloved grandfather of Theodore. Loved brother of Elmire and Bill, and uncle to his nieces. You are invited to a celebration of his life, to be held in the Aubyn Live Theatre, 815 St Aubyn Street, Hastings on Wednesday, May 22 at 2.00pm. Messages to PO Box 848, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 21, 2019