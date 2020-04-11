Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Craig John CONLY

Craig John CONLY Notice
CONLY, Craig John. In loving memory of Craig Conly who passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly loved son of Dawn. Loving father of Melody and Jessica, father-in-law to Dave and Grant, and Grandpa to Charlie, Cooper, Grace and Will. "Forever in our hearts." The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at Colwyn House, together with Alzheimer's Gisborne who have taken care of Craig. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 11, 2020
