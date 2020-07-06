Home

Craig Kenneth ENNOR

ENNOR, Craig Kenneth. Our favourite Dad, husband, Pop, brother, uncle, cousin, brother- in-law, and general great guy, reeled his line in on July 3 peacefully without a decent final catch. (He'd tell you it was his best catch yet - and huge). Dad will be very much missed by so many, too many to mention. Grieve not that he is not, rejoice that he ever was. At Craig's request please wear bright clothes and a smile. In memory of Craig, a donation to HB Search and Rescue or Cranford Hospice may be left at the service and would be gratefully received. A celebration of Craig's life will be held in St Columba's Presbyterian Church, 176 Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday, July 7 at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to The Ennor Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 6, 2020
