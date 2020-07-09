|
ENNOR, Craig Kenneth. 21.08.1941 - 03.07.2020 Craigie Boy, You unexpectedly came into my life 3½ years ago, and haven't we had some great times together! You embraced all my family and they all fell in love with you in return, and I have also been privileged to meet several of your lovely family members, and awesome friends. Thank you. I shall really miss our 10.00am cuppa and daily crosswords. Also, our fish and chips by the beach - you always scanning the waves in case a fish leapt out. You have your fishing rod, and I reckon you'll be competing with Mark to catch the biggest trout in your favourite spots. So, au revoir my best friend - you are one of a kind! And little Georgie sends you a 'High Five' too. Always in my heart, your Annie.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 9, 2020