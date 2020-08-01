Home

Craig Kenneth ENNOR

Craig Kenneth ENNOR Notice
ENNOR, Craig Kenneth. Permanent fishing trip on track; with Mark Harvey Ennor. A month has so quickly passed and we are all missing you terribly. To everyone who attended Dad's funeral and who visited him prior with special moments of remembrance, thank you. Dad was the incredible person he was because he had such wonderful people in his life. Please accept our sincere thanks for the part you played in Dad's life and his life's end. Arohanui MaryAnne and Mareko.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 1, 2020
