EAVES, Craig Mark. Passed away peacefully, in Napier on August 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Loving son of Noel Eaves and Glenice Eaves. Much loved and treasured Dad of Coralee, Renee, Cameron, Rachel, Tyson and Bianca. Cherished grandad of nine moko. A service for Craig will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 371 Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday August 25, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Eaves Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 24, 2020