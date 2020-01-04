Home

MUDGWAY, Cynthia Rose. Passed away January 4, 2019. Very sadly missed by Pat, Wayne, Ian, family and many friends. In Loving Memory If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane We would walk right up to heaven And bring you home again. No farewell words were spoken No time to say goodbye You were gone before we knew it And only God knows why Our hearts still ache with sadness And secret tears still flow Just how much we love you Only you would ever know But now a year has passed And life must still go on We think about you every day Just can't believe you have gone Since you'll never be forgotten We pledge to you each day A hallowed place within our hearts In where you'll always stay
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 4, 2020
