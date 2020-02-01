|
CHAMBERLAIN, Cyril Henry. Passed away on January 21, 2020 at Hastings Hospital. Dearly loved husband, lover and best friend of Colleen for 51 years. A much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather. What will I do without you my darling A private funeral has been held. Messages to Colleen, 2/102 Terrace Road, Parkvale, Hastings. Phone 0274 762180 or [email protected] Thanks to all the special personal at Hastings Hospital. You all helped a lot.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 1, 2020