Cyril Lloyd (Lloyd) CURTIS Notice
CURTIS, Cyril Lloyd (Lloyd). On July 18, 2019 at H.B.Regional Hospital. Aged 94 years. Loved brother of George (deceased), Joyce Powdrell (deceased), Caroline Neill, Bruce (deceased) and Rosemary Hope (deceased). Loved and respected uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff of Mary Doyle serviced apartments and the staff of B3, H.B. Regional Hospital for Lloyd's care. A service for Lloyd will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 300 Market St South, Hastings on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 4p.m. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 19, 2019
