AUCKRAM, Danise Rosemarie. Spread her wings gracefully to meet her heavenly father, at CHB Health Centre, surrounded by love and light, on June 3 2019. Loving wife of Paul, cherished mother of Paul, Joelle, Chris and Mahinarangi. A sadly missed sister, mother- in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunty, Kaiako and friend to many. Danise will be laying at Te Rongo Pai Kohanga Reo O Takapau until Thursday morning. Tangihanga will be held at Kahuranaki Marae, Te Hauke on Thursday June 6 at 1pm. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 5, 2019