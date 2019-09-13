|
DIGGINS, Daphne Ellen (formerly Wright) (nee Matthews). Aged 93 years. Passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Gerry. Cherished mother and mother-in- law of Anna and Robert Ellingham, Robyn and the late James Thompson, Lester and Marie Wright, Gavin and Judy Wright, Sean and Philippa Wright. Amazing Grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thank you to the Alzheimer's Society for the work they do to assist in the quality of life of individuals and families. Thank you to Dr. Ronelle Brits for her support of Daphne over the years. Special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Atawhai Rest Home and Village. A strong woman all her life. A celebration of Daphne's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. A tribute to Daphne or messages to her family can be left via www.dunstall.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 13, 2019